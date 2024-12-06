Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.5% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Five Below stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

