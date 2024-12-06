Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $3,343,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 81.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.9 %

BOOT stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.