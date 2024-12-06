Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $970,000 Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

