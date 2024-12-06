Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,495 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 134,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.26%.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

