Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 504,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 501,259 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

