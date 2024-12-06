Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,785 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 735,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MD opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

