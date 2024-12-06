Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Macy’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Macy’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of M opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.10.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

