Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $409.94 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.06 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.07 and a 200 day moving average of $328.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,522,043.42. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.