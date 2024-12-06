Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

