Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

