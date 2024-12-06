NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NXRT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

