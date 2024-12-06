Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,682 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Natural by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 92.45%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

