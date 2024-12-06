Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 307,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 257,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 226,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 16,989 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $626,044.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,407.60. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

