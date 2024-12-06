Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 638,222 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,127,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 321,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $966.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

