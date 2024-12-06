Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,241 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,942,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,392,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

