International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 995,570 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,053,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.