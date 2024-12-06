Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $77,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $37.11 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

