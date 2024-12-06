Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,358 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.