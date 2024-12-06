Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,742 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

GTY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Getty Realty

