Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $23,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MYRG

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.