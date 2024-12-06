Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PAG opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

