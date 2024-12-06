Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $243.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

