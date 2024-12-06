Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 103.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 768,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 391,640 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 303,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

