Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,669 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $23,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 62.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $977.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

