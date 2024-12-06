Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 107,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,524.40. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock worth $6,193,718 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

