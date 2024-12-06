Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,109 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in National HealthCare by 51.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.