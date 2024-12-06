Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This represents a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 208.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

