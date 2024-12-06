Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barnes Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of B stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.