Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 3,615 Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $111,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,501 shares of company stock worth $6,680,008. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

