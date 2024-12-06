Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -27.21% -59.58% -24.33% ICU Medical -4.74% 5.05% 2.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 ICU Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $173.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $12.73 million 0.27 -$4.84 million ($4.99) -0.52 ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.69 -$29.66 million ($4.57) -34.06

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.