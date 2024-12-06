Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,169,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,913,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

