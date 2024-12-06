Townsquare Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 164.7% during the third quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 57,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comerica by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Comerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

In related news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. This trade represents a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $977,287 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

