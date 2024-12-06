Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $226,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $554.19 million, a P/E ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

