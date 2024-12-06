Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $298,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $86.36.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

