Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $406,000 Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCAL opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.84%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

