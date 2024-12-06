Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Financial Contrast

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ventas and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $65.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Ventas.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ventas pays out -1,058.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Ventas and Global Self Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.50 billion 5.80 -$40.97 million ($0.17) -365.57 Global Self Storage $12.19 million 4.75 $2.94 million $0.27 19.04

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ventas has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -1.38% -0.69% -0.27% Global Self Storage 25.47% 6.55% 4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Ventas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

