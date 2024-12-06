JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. Research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

