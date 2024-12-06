Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.