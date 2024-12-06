Analysts Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Target Price at $38.60

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO Michael Connaway bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,028.09. This trade represents a 6.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,356.07. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $106,110. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 27.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

