Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $7,547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,100,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SILA opened at $25.34 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

