Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Head-To-Head Review

Reborn Coffee and Dave & Buster's Entertainment are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.95 million 0.69 -$4.00 million ($1.45) -0.77 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $2.21 billion 0.66 $126.90 million $2.74 13.57

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.65%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -67.56% -171.86% -40.14% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 5.10% 51.75% 3.57%

Risk and Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Reborn Coffee on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

