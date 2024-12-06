Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 53,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $380,632.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 664,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,173.20. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,044,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,868,840.04. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,494,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,197. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

