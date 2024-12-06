Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE ALTM opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

