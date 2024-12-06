Contrasting Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and Top Ships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.60 $140.64 million $1.06 2.33 Top Ships $56.37 million 0.62 $6.07 million N/A N/A

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Toro and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Top Ships shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toro beats Top Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Top Ships

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

