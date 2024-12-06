Reviewing ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARTISTdirect alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and OptimizeRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $71.52 million 1.33 -$17.57 million ($1.33) -3.87

Profitability

ARTISTdirect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

This table compares ARTISTdirect and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARTISTdirect and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 0.00 OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 102.27%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats ARTISTdirect on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

(Get Free Report)

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ARTISTdirect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARTISTdirect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.