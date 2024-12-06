Analysts Set Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CAPR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $660.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.98. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

