Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Shares of MRVL opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,116,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

