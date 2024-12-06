Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on THRY. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of THRY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Thryv has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

