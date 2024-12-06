Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 297 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masco by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,409 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Masco by 89.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 579,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 56.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after buying an additional 272,786 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

