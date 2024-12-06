Comparing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources and Gold Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gold Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 162.10%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.37) -6.78 Gold Royalty $7.76 million 27.00 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.54

This table compares Skeena Resources and Gold Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gold Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -115.76% -67.22% Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.